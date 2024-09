ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man is dead after police say he was stabbed in the torso Saturday night.

RPD officer found the 53-year-old lying in the street in the area of Bartlett and Olean streets. The man was rushed to Strong Memorial Hospital where he died from his injuries.

The Major Crimes Unit is investigating, and asks anyone with information to call 911 or the Major Crimes Unit at 585-428-7157.