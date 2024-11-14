‘Diamond’ in the rough: 11-year-old dog at Lollypop Farm looking for her forever home

FAIRPORT, N.Y. — A dog at Lollypop Farm is eager to find her new home. Her name is Diamond, she’s 11 years old, and Lollypop Farm employees say she is a delight.

Other dogs stress Diamond out, so she has been spending her time in a private, quiet area at Lollypop — which is unfortunately tucked away from potential adopters.

So, she’s not a dog fan. But she does love humans. Check out Lollypop Farm’s video of Diamond loving up on her favorite humans at the shelter by clicking here. Lollypop Farm says she also loves children, can sit and lie down on command, and enjoys car rides.

If you think Diamond would make a good addition to your family, click here to see her profile. If you’re interested in visiting Diamond in person, click here to make an appointment.

For a list of animals available for adoption at Lollypop Farm, click here.