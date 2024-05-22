Dick’s Sports Goods is moving out of Marketplace Mall

HENRIETTA, N.Y. — The Dick’s Sporting Goods at Marketplace Mall in Henrietta is moving to a new location.

News10NBC found out through a Town of Henrietta Planning Board meeting on Tuesday. The plan is for the Dick’s to move to the location of the former Christmas Tree Shop at Market Square Plaza.

The outside of the Dick’s will match the facade of Marketplace Mall. It will be 1,200 square feet smaller than the current Marketplace Mall location. It will not be a House of Sport like the Dick’s location in Victor.

Market Square Plaza will also get a Bob’s Discount Furniture store in July.