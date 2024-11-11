Dion Dawkins to make an appearance at a local Wegmans this week

PENFIELD, N.Y. — Bills fans in Rochester could meet a player this week. Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Dion Dawkins will make a special appearance at the Penfield Wegmans on Thursday evening from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Dawkins is celebrating the launch of his new cereal, “Buffalo Shnow Crunch,” which is exclusively sold at Wegmans locations in Western New York.

A portion of the sales will go toward his “Dion’s Dreamers Foundation,” which supports young men and women in underserved communities and those facing mental, financial, and physical hardship.

