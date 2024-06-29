Dirt bike driver recovering from serious injuries after crash

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man was treated for critical injuries after a crash Friday night.

Police say around 7 p.m. a car and a dirt bike crashed at the intersection of Jay and Orchard street when the car failed to yield the right of way when turning, and the dirt bike couldn’t stop.

The driver of the dirt bike — a 33-year-old man from Rochester — was rushed to Strong Memorial Hospital with critical injuries. Police say he’s now in stable condition.

Both drivers were given traffic tickets. Officers say the dirt bike was unregistered.