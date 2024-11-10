Discover Haudenosaunee culture at MAG event in Rochester Sunday

News10NBC Saturday Today provides live breaking News, First Alert Weather forecasts, weekend entertainment options and investigative reports.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Memorial Art Gallery (MAG) is celebrating Native American Heritage Month with a special event starting at noon.

Visitors can come out and learn about the Haudenosaunee tribe and the indigenous people of our area. Enjoy free admission to the MAG and see demonstrations with the Allegany River Seneca Dancers, hear stories told by a member of the Seneca tribe, look at display tables, and experience the group’s history, culture, and more.

Schedule of events:

M&T Bank Ballroom

12–12:45 pm | Storytelling with Ronnie Reitter (Seneca)

1–1:45 pm | Haudenosaunee (Iroquois) music & instruments

2–2:45 pm | Hoop Dance participatory demonstration

3–3:45 pm | Haudenosaunee (Iroquois) Social Dance Performance

Vanden Brul Pavilion

12–3 pm | Wampum belt display table with educator Rich Hamell

12–3 pm | Haudenosaunee as First Recyclers with educators from Ganondagan

12–3 pm | Library mobile station

1:30–2:30 pm | Corn Husk Doll Workshop (while supplies last

