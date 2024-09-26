Discover nature’s most colorful superheroes at new LEGO exhibit Friday at RMSC

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A larger-than-life exhibit opens at the Rochester Museum and Science Center Friday.

News10NBC took a sneak peek at “Sean Kenney’s Animal Super Powers® Made with LEGO® bricks”.

Sean Kenney is a New York City award-winning artist who builds animals with unique “superpowers” in the animal kingdom. The exhibit showcases animals brought to life with LEGOs and lets visitors marvel at nature’s most colorful super heroes.

Tickets for non-members are $22 and kids under three get in free.

