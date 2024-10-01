Discover the ghosts of Rochester’s past during Landmark Society’s annual ghost walks

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — In a couple weeks, you’ll have the chance to meet the ghosts of Rochester’s past.

The Landmark Society of Western New York is hosting their 2024 Ghost Walk on October 18 and 19. They’re guided tours after dusk, led by lantern-bearing guides.

You’ll stop in some historic neighborhoods where performers will act out a true, often gory, story from Rochester’s past.

The Landmark Society recommends getting your tickets in advance. The tour will go on, regardless of weather conditions.

To get tickets, click here.

