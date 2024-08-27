‘Disney on Ice’ coming to Rochester in January

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A family favorite is coming to Rochester in the new year.

“Disney on Ice presents Mickey’s Search Party” will be at the Blue Cross Arena from January 2-5, 2025. The ice skating spectacular features beloved Disney characters like Mickey Mouse and friends.

Tickets for the shows go on sale to the general public on September 3. Presale opportunities and further ticketing details have not yet been announced.

The “Disney on Ice” production is a popular family event that tours arenas around the country each year, bringing Disney magic and storytelling to the ice rink.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News 10 uses A.I.