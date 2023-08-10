DMV launches online tool to help people apply for non-driver ID

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The state’s Department of Motor Vehicles has launched an online tool to help people get a non-driver ID card in just one office visit.

The tool will help people to learn if they are eligible for a non-driver ID and to identify what documents they will need to bring to the office in addition to their application.

Residents will need a NY.gov ID to use this service. After filling out the non-driver ID pre-screening tool and preparing application forms, you must make a reservation at a local DMV office.