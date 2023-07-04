Do the Right Thing: Alanna Johnson told adults about a knife in a backpack

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Alanna Johnson, a 5th grader at RCSD School No. 33, received the Do The Right Thing Award for telling adults about a knife in a backpack. She was nominated by her teacher.

At a recent dismissal, Alanna and her friend noticed another student had a knife in her backpack. The student said if anyone messed with her, they would be stabbed. That’s when Alanna decided to say something.

“I was kinda scared but it was ok because I was gonna tell the teacher,” Alanna said. “If you see a weapon or anything that could hurt you, go tell an adult.”

Police say a knife was recovered and no one was hurt. Alanna received the award in May of this year.

Nominations are open now for the Do the Right Thing Award. Any student enrolled in grades K-12 in any Monroe County school is eligible for a nomination. The good deed the student is nominated for must have occurred in Monroe County within one year of the nomination. Anyone over 18 years of age can submit a nomination form (this includes family, friends, school staff, coaches, etc.).

The Rochester Police Department has held The Do the Right Thing Awards since 1995. You can learn more about nominating a student here and see other winners here.