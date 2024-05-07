Do the Right Thing: Andy helped his neighbor after she lost her husband

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Andy Cardot, a sixth grader at Greece Athena, is one of this year’s recipients of the Do the Right Thing awards to honor students for their brave actions, generosity, and good deeds.

Andy helped his neighbor after she lost her husband. He took out her trash and recycling as well as other kind gestures. Here’s what he had to say about doing the right thing.

“It’s more of a kindness thing. Doing the right thing instead of doing the wrong thing,” Cardot said.

Nominations are open year-round for the Do the Right Thing Award. Any student in grades K-12 in a Monroe County school is eligible for a nomination. The good deed must have occurred within one year of the nomination. Anyone over 18 years of age can submit a nomination form including family, friends, school staff, and coaches.

The Rochester Police Department has held The Do the Right Thing awards since 1995. You can learn more about nominating a student here.