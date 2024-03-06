Do the Right Thing: Anmol found a bullet on the sidewalk and told police

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Nine students from across Monroe County were honored for their brave actions, generosity, and good deeds for the Do the Right Thing awards.

Anmol Biswa, a sophomore at School of the Arts, received the award for potentially averting a dangerous situation. While Biswa was walking to school, he found a bullet on the sidewalk on East Main Street. Instead of ignoring it, he immediately called 911 and waited for police to get there, so he could turn it over. School administrators say he is a role model for his peers and he sees the best in everyone.

“I was hesitating at that moment but, thinking about the lives of others, I just went for it. You know, I want to say one more thing, I’m Batman!” Biswa said.

Nominations are open year-round for the Do the Right Thing Award. Any student in grades K-12 in a Monroe County school is eligible for a nomination. The good deed must have occurred within one year of the nomination. Anyone over 18 years of age can submit a nomination form including family, friends, school staff, and coaches.

The Rochester Police Department has held The Do the Right Thing awards since 1995. You can learn more about nominating a student here.