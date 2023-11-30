Do the Right Thing: Aubrey performed CPR on her mother when she was unconscious

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Ten local students were honored for their brave actions, giving back to the community, and other good deeds at the first Do the Right Thing awards ceremony of the school year.

Aubrey Williams, a seventh grader at Rochester Prep Chili Campus Charter Middle School, helped to save her mother’s life. She came home from school to her mom unconscious on the floor. Williams acted fast, contacting 911 through her mother’s medical alert button. She performed CPR on her until the ambulance arrived.

Her mother says she only remembers waking up at the hospital after realizing she had low blood glucose levels. She later learned that her daughter rescued her. Aubrey explained what it means to do the right thing.

“It’s an honor and good to do the right thing, because why wouldn’t you do the right thing,” she said.

Tune into News10NBC TODAY, which runs from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m., this week to learn more about the good deeds that the students are recognized for. You can see other winners here.

Nominations are open year-round for the Do the Right Thing Award. Any student in grades K-12 in a Monroe County school is eligible for a nomination. The good deed must have occurred within one year of the nomination. Anyone over 18 years of age can submit a nomination form including family, friends, school staff, and coaches.

The Rochester Police Department has held The Do the Right Thing awards since 1995. You can learn more about nominating a student here.