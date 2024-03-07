Do the Right Thing: Carter found $150 in a bush and turned it in
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Nine students from across Monroe County were honored for their brave actions, generosity, and good deeds for the Do the Right Thing awards.
Carter Blondell, a third grader at Rochester Classical Academy, received the award for donating instead of keeping money that he found.
Blondell was nominated by school principal Katie Curtis after he found $150 in cash in the bushes during recess. He turned the money in and suggested that it should be donated to a church.
“It wasn’t mine and I didn’t want to take something that wasn’t mine,” Carter said.
The school and the church were so impressed by his actions that they decided to throw him and his classmates a pizza party.
Nominations are open year-round for the Do the Right Thing Award. Any student in grades K-12 in a Monroe County school is eligible for a nomination. The good deed must have occurred within one year of the nomination. Anyone over 18 years of age can submit a nomination form including family, friends, school staff, and coaches.
The Rochester Police Department has held The Do the Right Thing awards since 1995. You can learn more about nominating a student here.