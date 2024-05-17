Do the Right Thing: Charles is a leader at his job as a lifeguard

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Charles Vitkus, a senior at Irondequoit High School, is one of this year’s recipients of the Do the Right Thing awards. The award honors students for their brave actions, generosity, and good deeds.

Charles works as a lifeguard at the Adams Street R-Center and at Durand Eastman Beach during the summer. He was nominated by his manager for being a leader at work.

His manager says he’s great with kids, demonstrates maturity and responsibility, and always shows up when his coworkers need back-up. Charles explains what is means to do the right thing.

“You stand up when no one else stands up, you put in the hard work. When no one’s supposed to put in the hard work, you’re determined, you’re focused, you’re locked in,” he said.

Nominations are open year-round for the Do the Right Thing Award. Any student in grades K-12 in a Monroe County school is eligible for a nomination. The good deed must have occurred within one year of the nomination. Anyone over 18 years of age can submit a nomination form including family, friends, school staff, and coaches.

The Rochester Police Department has held The Do the Right Thing awards since 1995. You can learn more about nominating a student here.