Do the Right Thing: Clayton starred in a video encouraging positive interaction at school

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Nine students from across Monroe County were honored for their brave actions, generosity, and good deeds for the Do the Right Thing awards.

Clayton Shirley, a third grader at the Renaissance Academy Charter School of the Arts, received the award for doing the right thing not just once but every day.

Clayton shows friendship to all his classmates and brings positivity to every room that he’s in. His teacher, Kyle Hall, nominated him for being a role model to other students. Recently, Clayton starred in a schoolwide video to encourage positive interactions between classmates.

Nominations are open year-round for the Do the Right Thing Award. Any student in grades K-12 in a Monroe County school is eligible for a nomination. The good deed must have occurred within one year of the nomination. Anyone over 18 years of age can submit a nomination form including family, friends, school staff, and coaches.

The Rochester Police Department has held The Do the Right Thing awards since 1995. You can learn more about nominating a student here.