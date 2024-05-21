Do the Right Thing: Dayquan stood up to a bully

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Dayquan Wynne, a fifth grader at the John James Audubon School, RCSD school No. 33, is one of this year’s recipients of the Do the Right Thing awards. The award honors students for their brave actions, generosity, and good deeds.

He was nominated by his teacher, Erin Sperry, for standing up to a bully. She says Wynne saw his friend getting water sprayed on him at school and his snacks taken away by another student and spoke up. We spoke to Wynne about what it means to do the right thing.

“If it had happened to me, he would of helped me. I’d explain it like you do the right thing to help somebody,” he said.

Nominations are open year-round for the Do the Right Thing Award. Any student in grades K-12 in a Monroe County school is eligible for a nomination. The good deed must have occurred within one year of the nomination. Anyone over 18 years of age can submit a nomination form including family, friends, school staff, and coaches.

The Rochester Police Department has held The Do the Right Thing awards since 1995. You can learn more about nominating a student here.