Do the Right Thing: Delaney turned her grades around and volunteers at Seneca Park Zoo

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Delaney Graves, a Hilton senior, is one of this year’s recipients of the Do the Right Thing awards to honor students for their brave actions, generosity, and good deeds.

Delaney had struggled academically in the past but she brought her grades from the 60s up to the 90s after attending the district’s alternate education program.

Delaney also has a passion for animals. She volunteered at the Seneca Park Zoo for a year and even asked people to donate food to Lollypop Farm for her birthday. She told us what helped her turn her life around.

“I just thought about my future and I wanted to make a change for myself and my family and make them proud. I couldn’t have done it without the alt ed program at my school and my teachers and stuff just helped me out a lot,” she said.

Nominations are open year-round for the Do the Right Thing Award. Any student in grades K-12 in a Monroe County school is eligible for a nomination. The good deed must have occurred within one year of the nomination. Anyone over 18 years of age can submit a nomination form including family, friends, school staff, and coaches.

The Rochester Police Department has held The Do the Right Thing awards since 1995. You can learn more about nominating a student here.