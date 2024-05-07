Do the Right Thing: Ethan helps people with special needs

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Ethan Dunham, a seventh grader at Barker Road Middle School, is one of this year’s recipients of the Do the Right Thing awards to honor students for their brave actions, generosity, and good deeds.

Ethan’s teacher nominated him for his service to his school, peers, and community. Ethan participated in a program called TIES, which helps people with special needs to participate in extracurricular and community activities.

Ethan also volunteered in Missionpalooza, through which he made lunch for senior citizens and even helped to create a clothing closet. Here’s ethan’s encouragement for other kids to do the right thing.

“Probably just don’t be mad of what you do,” Ethan said.

Nominations are open year-round for the Do the Right Thing Award. Any student in grades K-12 in a Monroe County school is eligible for a nomination. The good deed must have occurred within one year of the nomination. Anyone over 18 years of age can submit a nomination form including family, friends, school staff, and coaches.

The Rochester Police Department has held The Do the Right Thing awards since 1995. You can learn more about nominating a student here.