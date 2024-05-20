Do the Right Thing: Haleigh collected stuffed animals for charity

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Haleigh Wilkins, an eighth grader at Merton Williams Middle school in Hilton, is one of this year’s recipients of the Do the Right Thing awards. The award honors students for their brave actions, generosity, and good deeds.

Haleigh is a member of a Masonic youth group. Part of Haleigh’s responsibility as a leader of the group is to choose charities to support.

Haleigh decided to support an organization called Mickeys for Bronson. She collected more than 70 Micky Mouse stuffed animals and $400 to help spread awareness about sudden infant death syndrome and to help make kids smile. Haleigh says she just wants to see people in a good mood. Haleigh spoke about why she has a heart for helping others.

Nominations are open year-round for the Do the Right Thing Award. Any student in grades K-12 in a Monroe County school is eligible for a nomination. The good deed must have occurred within one year of the nomination. Anyone over 18 years of age can submit a nomination form including family, friends, school staff, and coaches.

The Rochester Police Department has held The Do the Right Thing awards since 1995. You can learn more about nominating a student here.