Do the Right Thing: Isaiah helped to organize activities at his school

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Isaiah Rodriguez, a senior at All City High, is one of this year’s recipients of the Do the Right Thing awards, which honors students for their brave actions, generosity, and good deeds.

Isaiah’s teacher nominated him, saying he’s a leader and role model at the school. He’s a member of the school government and helped to create spirit week and Black history month activities.

Isaiah works hard to make sure that in a school full of people from all different backgrounds everyone feels included and represented.

Nominations are open year-round for the Do the Right Thing Award. Any student in grades K-12 in a Monroe County school is eligible for a nomination. The good deed must have occurred within one year of the nomination. Anyone over 18 years of age can submit a nomination form including family, friends, school staff, and coaches.

The Rochester Police Department has held The Do the Right Thing awards since 1995. You can learn more about nominating a student here.