Do the Right Thing: Jenna walks her neighbors’ dogs and volunteers at school

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Jenna Tillinghast, a seventh grader at Bishop Kearney School, is one of this year’s recipients of the Do the Right Thing awards, which honors students for their brave actions, generosity, and good deeds.

Jenna was nominated by her grandmother for consistently going above and beyond, who says her granddaughter is always looking for ways to help at home, school, and in her community.

In her free time, Jenna walks dogs in her neighborhood while her neighbors are at work. She also volunteers at her old school, helping with field trips, plays, and the after school program.

“What inspires me is just to go out, and like little kids, they’re at a young level so I love to like teach them new things because it just can guide them in their life,” Jenna said.

Nominations are open year-round for the Do the Right Thing Award. Any student in grades K-12 in a Monroe County school is eligible for a nomination. The good deed must have occurred within one year of the nomination. Anyone over 18 years of age can submit a nomination form including family, friends, school staff, and coaches.

The Rochester Police Department has held The Do the Right Thing awards since 1995. You can learn more about nominating a student here.