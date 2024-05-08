Do the Right Thing: Josiah calmed down his sister when his brother had a seizure

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Josiah Gonzalez, a third grader at Roberto Clemente School No. 8, is one of this year’s recipients of the Do the Right Thing awards to honor students for their brave actions, generosity, and good deeds.

Josiah was nominated by his mom for the bravery he showed during a recent family emergency. Josiah’s 9-month-old little bother was having two severe seizures.

While that was happening, Josiah took his 2-year-old sister aside, calmed her down and helped her while the ambulance was there, showing his bravery during a traumatic situation. Josiah says he wants to continue to help people forward.

Nominations are open year-round for the Do the Right Thing Award. Any student in grades K-12 in a Monroe County school is eligible for a nomination. The good deed must have occurred within one year of the nomination. Anyone over 18 years of age can submit a nomination form including family, friends, school staff, and coaches.

The Rochester Police Department has held The Do the Right Thing awards since 1995. You can learn more about nominating a student here.