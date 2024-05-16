Do the Right Thing: Kaili’an called for help when she saw a fight

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Kaili’an Townsend, a fourth grader from the Dr. Walter Cooper Academy in Rochester, is one of this year’s recipients of the Do the Right Thing awards. The award honors students for their brave actions, generosity, and good deeds.

Kaili’an was nominated by her teacher after stepping up to help during a fight back in November.

Instead of watching like other students in the class, Kaili’an jumped into action, going to get help from adult. Here’s what she had to say about her actions.

“If I was her and I was getting hit and thrown around, I wouldn’t feel so happy about that. And it would probably be very injuring to be in somebody’s shoes and doing that same thing. If that was happening to me, I wouldn’t want people giggling at me and thinking that it’s funny,” she said.

Nominations are open year-round for the Do the Right Thing Award. Any student in grades K-12 in a Monroe County school is eligible for a nomination. The good deed must have occurred within one year of the nomination. Anyone over 18 years of age can submit a nomination form including family, friends, school staff, and coaches.

The Rochester Police Department has held The Do the Right Thing awards since 1995. You can learn more about nominating a student here.