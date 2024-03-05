Do the Right Thing: Lena is a role model to her classmates and teammates

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Nine students from across Monroe County were honored for their brave actions, generosity, and good deeds for the Do the Right Thing awards.

Angelena Lipani, a senior at Penfield High School, received the award for being a role model to her classmates and teammates.

In addition to having a high GPA, Lena is praised by her school’s counselor for her leadership and integrity as an athlete, volunteer, and member of several school clubs.

Lena’s counselor, Amy Williams, expects a very bright future from her as she heads to Smith College to play basketball this fall. Lena says that people should have a mindset that leads them to do the right thing everyday.

“I think just carrying yourself every day with that mindset is what really makes you do the right thing. And in situations where decisions are uncomfortable, you’re going against the grain of what everyone else would do, that really makes you stand out,” she said.

Nominations are open year-round for the Do the Right Thing Award. Any student in grades K-12 in a Monroe County school is eligible for a nomination. The good deed must have occurred within one year of the nomination. Anyone over 18 years of age can submit a nomination form including family, friends, school staff, and coaches.

The Rochester Police Department has held The Do the Right Thing awards since 1995. You can learn more about nominating a student here.