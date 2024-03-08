Do the Right Thing: Nikkyah broke up a fight at a career fair

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Nine students from across Monroe County were honored for their brave actions, generosity, and good deeds for the Do the Right Thing awards.

Nikkyah Boone, a 7th grader at Northwest Junior High at Douglas in RCSD, stepped in after two students started fighting at a career fair. When one of the students grabbed scissors and rushed toward the other, Boone grabbed him to break up the fight and took the scissors away.

“All the students got up and tried to stop him. It didn’t work. And then until I stepped up and grabbed the scissors away from him,” she said.

Nominations are open year-round for the Do the Right Thing Award. Any student in grades K-12 in a Monroe County school is eligible for a nomination. The good deed must have occurred within one year of the nomination. Anyone over 18 years of age can submit a nomination form including family, friends, school staff, and coaches.

The Rochester Police Department has held The Do the Right Thing awards since 1995. You can learn more about nominating a student here.