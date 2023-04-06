Do the Right Thing: OlaRose Ndubuisi founded a project to help people with scoliosis

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — OlaRose Ndubuisi, a 10th Grader at Our Lady of Mercy School, received the Do The Right Thing Award for raising awareness for a disease that affects millions of Americans.

OlaRose was diagnosed with scoliosis in July 2021, a condition that makes her spine grows abnormally. She’s now using art, music, and writing to turn her pain into something beautiful.

OlaRose said that, when she was first diagnosed, she felt alone. Then, she learned more about scoliosis and met others with the disease. She then founded the Finding Scoliosis Kindly (FISK) Project to raise awareness and provide a safe space for kids with the disease.

The project includes T-shirt sales and a research survey that has reached more than 20 states. You can donate to the FISK Project and buy shirts here.

OlaRose said she’s grateful for the experience because she’s using it to help others who are feeling the same way she once did.

“I feel very happy when I help people. I enjoy putting a smile on people’s faces and I always try to use the abilities that God has given me to help others or inspire others to use their own abilities to make a positive difference,” OlaRose said.

The money raised from the project goes toward scoliosis screenings, treatment, and education for underserved communities in the U.S. and Nigeria. OlaRose has raised more than $2,000 so far.

Any student enrolled in grades K-12 in any Monroe County school is eligible for a nomination to the Do the Right Thing Award. The good deed the student is nominated for must have occurred in Monroe County within one year of the nomination. Anyone over 18 years of age can submit a nomination form (this includes family, friends, school staff, coaches, etc.).

The Rochester Police Department has held The Do the Right Thing Awards since 1995. You can learn more about nominating a student here and see other winners here.