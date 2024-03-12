Do the Right Thing: Zaviona and Nyla helped a student during an asthma attack

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Nine students from across Monroe County were honored for their brave actions, generosity, and good deeds for the Do the Right Thing awards.

Sophomore Zaviona Radcliffe and junior Nyla Rivera at the Rochester Early College International High School received the award for helping a student during a serious asthma attack.

School social worker Roberta McGill nominated the two girls. Back in November, the Zaviona and Nyla called administrators when they saw the student suffering from a medical emergency. School medical staff was able to help and stopped the condition from becoming more serious. McGill say both girls are also role models to their peers with their positive attitudes.

Nominations are open year-round for the Do the Right Thing Award. Any student in grades K-12 in a Monroe County school is eligible for a nomination. The good deed must have occurred within one year of the nomination. Anyone over 18 years of age can submit a nomination form including family, friends, school staff, and coaches.

The Rochester Police Department has held The Do the Right Thing awards since 1995. You can learn more about nominating a student here.