Doctor warns of frostbite, hypothermia risks as bitter cold temperatures persist

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Bitter-cold temperatures have settled in, bringing potential dangers like frostbite and hypothermia for those spending too much time outside.

Dr. Joshua Zwart from UR Medicine shared important signs to watch for.

“The first sign of cold weather exposure that is starting to affect your body is cold stress, which is a little bit of decrease of temperature in your body,” he said. “You might start having shivering and starting to feel like you’re struggling to control your temperature. That’s the very first sign of early hypothermia and that’s when you need to head inside.”

Dr. Zwart advises anyone experiencing symptoms of hypothermia to seek warmth immediately. He also emphasizes the importance of dressing warmly with appropriate clothing.

“A warm hat. Mittens are better than gloves, just keeping your fingers together, and a bulky coat with lots of insulated layer’s underneath,” he advised.

Symptoms of hypothermia, according to the Mayo Clinic:

Shivering

Slurred speech or mumbling

Slow, shallow breathing

Weak pulse

Clumsiness or lack of coordination

Drowsiness or low energy

Confusion or memory loss

Loss of conciousness

In infants: bright red, cold skin

Monroe County’s “Code Blue” is activated whenever temps drop below 26 degrees — anyone in need of shelter can board an RTS bus and request to be taken to a warming shelter. No ID, passes, or money is required.

For a list of the RTS bus routes throughout Monroe County, click here. For an interactive map, click here.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses A.I.