Dog dies in house fire on Rowley Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Fire Department is investigating a fire at an apartment building on Rowley Street.

The fire happened on Tuesday afternoon around 2 p.m. One person in the building got out safely, but a dog died in the fire. News10NBC crews at the scene say fire crews giving the dog CPR to try and save it.

The building had three apartments inside, but fire officials say the fire was inside the apartment on the second floor and did not damage the other units.

A cat and another dog inside the building were able to get out. Fire officials are looking into the cause of the fire.