Dog starved to death in Ontario County

ONTARIO COUNTY, N.Y. – A dead 3-year-old Dogo Argentino dog, named Covid, was found wrapped in a blanket by a makeshift kennel outside of 1074 Cress Road in Phelps on Nov. 24.

The Ontario County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Ontario County Humane Society, determined his cause of death to be starvation.

Alicia Wright, Cory DiSanto, Amy Walker, and Robert Walker were arrested and charged with aggravated cruelty to an animal, a felony. DiSanto was taken to the Ontario County Jail for arraignment, while the others were issued an appearance ticket to appear in Phelps Town Court at a later date.

Five other dogs were found at the home and seized by authorities.