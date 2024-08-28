Dolly Parton visits states where her Imagination Library provides free books to children

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Children across the world, and right here in our backyard, have access to free books — thanks to Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library book giveaway program. Dolly is visiting states where her program is helping children learn to read.

The singer has worked to improve literacy throughout the globe by making books more accessible. The Associated Press reports Dolly’s passion stems partly from her father growing up poor. He never got the chance to learn how to read.

The Imagination Library mails out books to registered children under 5 years old once a month for free.

Her program is currently available in 21 states, and has sent books to kids in Ireland, Australia, the United Kingdom, and Canada.

Rochester has it’s own chapter of the Dolly Parton Imagination Library that opened in summer of 2021. To check your eligibility for the program and sign up, click this link.