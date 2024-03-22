Donations and volunteers needed for Easter food basket drive

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Uniting and Healing through Hope is looking for donations and volunteers for its Easter food basket drive that runs through Monday, March 25.

The drive provides for people in need including military veterans throughout Monroe County. You can see a list of requested food items here. You can drop off the donations at Tops locations, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office buildings, and local police departments.

Tops locations:

1215 Jefferson Road, Henrietta

450 West Ave., Rochester

1900 Clinton Ave., Brighton

3507 Mt. Read Blvd., Greece

999 East Ridge Road, Irondequoit

1601 Penfield Road, Rochester

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office buildings:

Public Safety Building, 130 South Plymouth Ave., Rochester

Zone A, 955 Panorama Trail

Zone B 393 Calkins Road

Zone C 2330 Union St., Spencerport

Police departments:

RPD, 185 Exchange Blvd.

Irondequoit PD, 1300 Titus Ave.

Greece PD, 3 Vince Tofany Blvd.

Gate PD, 1605 Buffalo Road

Zone C 2330 Union St, Spencerport

You can sign up to volunteer at Tops locations here.