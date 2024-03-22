Donations and volunteers needed for Easter food basket drive
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Uniting and Healing through Hope is looking for donations and volunteers for its Easter food basket drive that runs through Monday, March 25.
The drive provides for people in need including military veterans throughout Monroe County. You can see a list of requested food items here. You can drop off the donations at Tops locations, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office buildings, and local police departments.
Tops locations:
- 1215 Jefferson Road, Henrietta
- 450 West Ave., Rochester
- 1900 Clinton Ave., Brighton
- 3507 Mt. Read Blvd., Greece
- 999 East Ridge Road, Irondequoit
- 1601 Penfield Road, Rochester
Monroe County Sheriff’s Office buildings:
- Public Safety Building, 130 South Plymouth Ave., Rochester
- Zone A, 955 Panorama Trail
- Zone B 393 Calkins Road
- Zone C 2330 Union St., Spencerport
Police departments:
- RPD, 185 Exchange Blvd.
- Irondequoit PD, 1300 Titus Ave.
- Greece PD, 3 Vince Tofany Blvd.
- Gate PD, 1605 Buffalo Road
You can sign up to volunteer at Tops locations here.