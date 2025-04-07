Driver charged after accused of hitting a teen with their car in Greece Monday morning

GREECE, N.Y. – Greece Police said a driver is facing various charges after being accused of hitting a 13-year-old girl Monday morning in Greece.

Police said around 7:36 a.m. Monday morning, they responded to a report of a motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian on Calm Lake Circle in Greece.

When officers arrived, they found the 13-year-old lying in the grass and complaining of back pain. The girl was transported by ambulance with her parents to Strong Memorial Hospital to be evaluated for neck, back and ankle pain, police said.

According to officers, the driver told them her windshield was foggy when she turned on the heat in her car and attempted to pull over on the side of the road when she hit the girl, as the girl told officers she was walking near the edge of the road.

The 31-year-old driver from Greece was found with a suspended driver’s license, police said. She was charged with the following:

Reckless driving

Aggravated unlicensed operation in the third-degree

Operating without a license

Speed not reasonable and prudent

Obstructed view

Police said the girl’s injuries do not appear to be serious and they are still investigating.