Driver dies after crashing into tree in Ontario County

HOPEWELL, N.Y. — A 55-year-old driver is dead after leaving the road, hitting a mailbox, and crashing into a large tree in Ontario County on Tuesday night.

Ontario County sheriff’s deputies say both speed and alcohol appear to be factors in the crash but they’re still investigating. The crash happened as the car was traveling on State Route 488 near Petit Road in the Town of Hopewell.

First responders arrived just after 11:30 p.m. after getting an iPhone crash notification. Deputies found the car with heavy damage to the front end. The driver, Curtis Wright of Seneca Falls, was dead inside. No one else was inside the car.

The Hopewell Fire Department and Canandaigua Emergency Squad also responded to the crash. State Route 488 between Petit Road and Freshour Road was shut down for three and a half hours during the investigation.