Driver dies at crash scene in Pittsford

PITTSFORD, N.Y. — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly crash in Pittsford.

Deputies say they headed to the scene at Fairport Road near the Route 490 intersection, around 4:20 a.m. Sunday. They found that a car was driving west on Fairport Road , crossed over into the other lane, went through the exit ramp, and hit an embankment between the exit ramp and Route 490.

The driver died at the scene.

Deputies are still investigating the crash and what may have caused it.