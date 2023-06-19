Early voting numbers: 257 on Sunday in Monroe County

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Monday is the third day of early voting for the New York State Primary. So far, 696 have voted according to Monroe County. Early voting started on Saturday and ends on Sunday, June 25.

The first day of early voting drew 439 people. Sunday drew 257 voters. Eligible voters in Monroe County can vote at:

David F. Gantt Community Center, 700 North St.

Monroe County Office Building, 39 W. Main St.

Edgerton Recreation Center, 41 Backus St.

Norton Village Recreation Center, 350 Waring Road

Empire State College, 680 Westfall Road (ASL interpreter at site)

St. Theodore’s Church, 168 Spencerport Road

North Greece Road Church of Christ, 1039 North Greece Road

Henrietta Public Library, 625 Calkins Road

Irondequoit Community Center, 450 Skyview Centre Parkway Suite 200

Holy Spirit Church, 1355 Hatch Road, Webster

Perinton Square Mall, 6720 Pittsford Palmyra Road, Fairport

Sweden Clarkson Community Center, 4927 Lake Road, Brockport

Webster Library, 980 Ridge Road, Webster

Early voting is from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. It runs from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday. You can check on your voter registration site here.