Early voting numbers: 257 on Sunday in Monroe County
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Monday is the third day of early voting for the New York State Primary. So far, 696 have voted according to Monroe County. Early voting started on Saturday and ends on Sunday, June 25.
The first day of early voting drew 439 people. Sunday drew 257 voters. Eligible voters in Monroe County can vote at:
- David F. Gantt Community Center, 700 North St.
- Monroe County Office Building, 39 W. Main St.
- Edgerton Recreation Center, 41 Backus St.
- Norton Village Recreation Center, 350 Waring Road
- Empire State College, 680 Westfall Road (ASL interpreter at site)
St. Theodore’s Church, 168 Spencerport Road
- North Greece Road Church of Christ, 1039 North Greece Road
- Henrietta Public Library, 625 Calkins Road
- Irondequoit Community Center, 450 Skyview Centre Parkway Suite 200
- Holy Spirit Church, 1355 Hatch Road, Webster
- Perinton Square Mall, 6720 Pittsford Palmyra Road, Fairport
- Sweden Clarkson Community Center, 4927 Lake Road, Brockport
- Webster Library, 980 Ridge Road, Webster
Early voting is from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. It runs from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday. You can check on your voter registration site here.