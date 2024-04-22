Earth Day: Inner Loop closed for litter pickup; Organic food will be distributed downtown

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Earth Day is Monday. The Rochester area is celebrating with a litter cleanup event and by distributing organic food to families.

The New York State Department of Transportation is partnering with the City of Rochester to clean up litter along the Inner Loop. The Inner Loop will be close to traffic from 9 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.

In addition, Lori’s Natural Foods and Save Rochester are teaming up to hand out over 100 pounds of organic food to families in need. It’s taking place at 11 a.m. at 10 Manhattan Square Drive, across from MLK Park.

Organizers say many families in Rochester have limited access to organic food because of the cost. This is the third year of the event.