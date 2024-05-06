East Rochester students and alumni perform at 32nd annual Sing Out

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

EAST ROCHESTER, N.Y. — East Rochester High School Auditorium was abuzz with the spirit of community and goodwill as students and alumni from around Rochester gathered for the 32nd annual Sing Out event.

This year’s theme, “Go Big or Go Home,” inspired an evening filled with singing, dancing, and the collective aim of supporting a noble cause. The event, which has a longstanding tradition of raising funds for local charities, chose “Dreams from Drake” as this year’s beneficiary.

The non-profit organization is dedicated to providing support for local children who have experienced the loss of a family member. Through the efforts of Sing Out, the community came together to offer both financial and moral support to these children in need. Sing Out has been a fixture in the Rochester community for over 35 years, consistently dedicating its proceeds to assist various local charities. This year’s successful event not only showcased the talent of Rochester’s youth but also underscored the community’s commitment to supporting children facing difficult times.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News 10 uses A.I.