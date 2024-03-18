Eastside Family YMCA will hold community job fair on Wednesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — More than 20 employers across the region will be at the Eastside Family YMCA in Penfield for a community job fair on Wednesday, March 20.

The fair will run from 2 to 4 p.m. at the YMCA at 1835 Fairport Nine Mile Point Road. It’s goal is to connect people of all different education and experience levels to employers in Monroe County.

The job fair is organized by RochesterWorks and Monroe County in addition to the Eastside Family YMCA. Here’s a list of some of the employers who will be there:

AP Professionals, Armor Security and Protection, Beyond Talent Edge, Compeer Rochester, DePaul, East House, Empowering People’s Independence, Episcopal Senior life Communities, Excellus BCBS, Fed Ex, Goodwill, Lattimore Physical Therapy, Monroe County Civil Services, Nesco Resource, New York State Office for People With Developmental Disabilities, PAYCHEX, Rochester Industrial Control, Rochester Regional Health, TES Staffing, The Highlands at Pittsford, Wegmans, WorkFit Medical Staffing, and the YMCA.