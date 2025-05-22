Edison High School students create mosaic mural honoring former First Lady’s legacy

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Students at Edison High School have been working on a mosaic mural honoring former First Lady Michelle Obama.

The project, titled “Becoming Legacy: The Michelle Obama Mosaic,” celebrates her influence as a leader, role model, and advocate for education.

Senior students teamed up with local female masons to create the mural. Younger students observed the process to prepare for future projects.

Joe Morelle Jr., the executive director of UNICON, says they are trying to get more woman into building trades and promote the work these students are doing.

“We’ve been working on it for quite a few weeks now,” said Jaymaiyah Ward, an 11th grader at Edison. “So the motivation for getting something this beautiful up is all you need.”

The official unveiling is set for June 5. Last year, students created a mosaic mural honoring the Black Rosies, African American women essential workers during World War II.

