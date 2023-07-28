Eight new pickleball courts open at Monroe County parks

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Monroe County has four new pickleball courts at Mendon Ponds Park and four more at Black Creek Park in North Chili.

County Executive Adam Bello announced the opening of the courts on Thursday to serve the players of one of America’s fastest growing sports. The county now has 23 pickleball courts across its seven parks. Pickleball is a racquet sport that’s a combination between ping-pong and tennis.

“Pickleball has become increasingly popular in our area and it’s important for us to modernize our parks with the latest amenities for people of all ages to enjoy,” Bello said.

The new courts are part of the county’s $16.6 million Go Outside Monroe Parks Revitalization initiative. The initiative has included installing a synthetic ice rink at Ontario Beach Park, renovating the ski lodge in Northampton Park, and breaking ground on a more than $2 million inclusive spray park and playground at Ontario Beach Park.