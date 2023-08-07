Eighteen-year-old recovering after shooting on Jefferson Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man is recovering after a shooting in southwest Rochester on Sunday.

Rochester Police responded to a ShotSpotter alert at Nellis Park and Jefferson Avenue around 11:30 p.m. Later, officers learned that a private car took 18-year-old to Strong Hospital to treat a two gunshot wounds to his lower body.

The victim is expected to survive. RPD is still investigating the shooting and is asking anyone with information to call 911.