ROCHESTER, N.Y. — El Pilon Criollo Restaurant on North Clinton Avenue is holding a backpack giveaway on Sunday.

The event will be held in the restaurant’s parking lot from noon to 3 p.m. In addition to the backpack giveaway, free haircuts will also be available, along with food and a raffle.

