Elevated E. coli levels force Ontario Beach Park to close swimming areas until further notice, impacting Labor Day plans

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — As we’re quickly approaching Labor Day, your holiday plans may have to change. There’s no swimming at Ontario Beach Park until further notice — that’s indicated by a yellow rope blocking off the water and many announcements beach staff have repeated Thursday.

The beach is closed after tests by the New York State Health Department found quality issues and high E. coli levels. According to the department’s website, state beach water is tested weekly to measure its quality. It explains an E. coli level of 235 or higher means the quality could pose potential harms and risks to public health and safety. The E. coli levels in the water at Ontario Beach are way above that, with the east measuring levels at almost 2,000 and west at almost 5,000.

Penny Locht and her grandma were all geared up with necessities for a day at the beach but were disappointed after hearing the water wasn’t safe.

“We brought snacks and towels and we were coming here but the waters all gross and stuff,” Locht said. “Its like greenish and yellowish and choppy. I’m a little disappointed but maybe another time.”

Penny tells News10NBC it’s okay because she’d rather not get sick. E. coli bacteria normally lives in the intestines of healthy people and animals. Swimming in or ingesting this kind of water increases both human and animal risks of getting sick.

