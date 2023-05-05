Eleven students honored with the Do the Right Thing Award

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Eleven students from across Monroe County were honored on Thursday at the final Do the Right Thing Award ceremony of the school year.

News10NBC’s Emily Putnam emceed the ceremony and recognized the students’ courageous actions. Some of the award winners spotted dangerous items at school – like a gun, a knife, or a bullet – and immediately alerted an adult.

There were also stories of students calling 911 during medical emergencies. In a couple of cases, students saved their loved ones’ lives with their quick thinking. News10NBC will highlight each of the students’ stories throughout the month in the newscast.

Any student enrolled in grades K-12 in any Monroe County school is eligible for a nomination to the Do the Right Thing Award. The good deed the student is nominated for must have occurred in Monroe County within one year of the nomination.

Anyone over 18 years of age can submit a nomination form (this includes family, friends, school staff, coaches, etc.). The Rochester Police Department has held The Do the Right Thing Awards since 1995.

Although this was the last ceremony until the fall, nominations are accepted all year long. You can learn more about nominating a student here and see other winners here.

Here are this year’s winners

Mia Butchino, 4th Grader at Genesee Community Charter School: Mia was nominated by her grandmother, Amy Collins, for her brave actions. In the fall, one of Mia’s classmates brought a bullet to school. After the student showed Mia and several other students, Mia realized this was a dangerous item and immediately told her teacher. Mia told a responsible adult when she felt something wasn’t right, even though some of her classmates called her a snitch afterward. However, Mia’s actions helped keep everyone safe.

Latrail Butler, 6th Grader at John James Audubon School #33 (RCSD): Latrail was nominated by her teacher, Lindsay Kelly, for breaking up a fight between two students. The fight was at the front of the line when the class was walking to the bus for dismissal. Latrail held one of the students until the teacher was alerted and could address the situation. Ms. Kelly said she was so proud of Latrail for assisting.

Katura Greathouse, 7th Grader at Rochester City School District: Katura was nominated by her father, Daniel Greathouse, for the brave way she handled an incident that took place at her school in the fall. Katura saw another student with a gun and immediately notified school staff. Investigators found that the student did indeed possess a loaded handgun and the student did not enter the school through the main entrance, but rather was let into the school by another student at a different door.

Thanks to Katura’s bravery, she recognized the potential danger and possibly prevented something tragic from occurring. She spoke up, even while putting herself in jeopardy, as she was threatened afterward by other students because they said she snitched. Katura has since changed schools and has received praise from her teachers.

Kalena Guadalupe, 2nd Grader at Dr. Walter Cooper Academy School #10 (RCSD): Kalena was nominated by her school administrators, Principal Dr. Eva Thomas and Assistant Principal Michele White, for her kindness and consideration of others. Last fall, Kalena noticed that there was a large population of homeless people in Rochester.

She asked Dr. Thomas if she could help them by collecting blankets. Kalena also asked her art teacher, Mrs. Allyn Walters, to help. Together, they created collection boxes, which were placed in the main lobby of the school. During the month of December, more than 40 blankets were collected. The following month Kalena, her mom, and Dr. Thomas brought the donation of blankets to the Open Door Mission.

De’Real Isidore, 3rd Grader at Flower City School #54 (RCSD): De’Real was nominated by his teacher, Krystal Romilly. Recently, De’Real found out that one of his classmates brought a knife to school. Without hesitation, he let a teacher know about what he saw, and the issue was addressed quickly. His teacher says De’Real is kind, caring, and compassionate.

Alanna Johnson, 5th Grader at John James Audubon School #33 (RCSD): Alanna and Amarianna were nominated by their teacher, Erin Sperry, for their bravery. Recently during dismissal, as the class was exiting the classroom. Alanna and Amarianna approached Ms. Sperry and asked if they could talk to her.

The girls then told their teacher that another student had a knife in their backpack and said if anyone messed with them that they would be stabbed. Upon investigation, a knife was found and no one was hurt. In Ms. Sperry’s class she talks about if you see something, say something and you could save a life. Together, the girls did just that.

Zion Parker, 1st Grader at Roberto Clemente School School #8 (RCSD): Zion was nominated by 911 Telecommunicator Kathleen Burns for the bravery he displayed during a family medical emergency. In February, Zion and his mother remained in the car while his father went into the store. While they were waiting, his mother began experiencing a medical emergency.

Zion, who is 8 years old, called 911 and spoke with Ms. Burns. He was able to provide helpful information about his mother and her condition. Zion also asked for help from other people in the parking lot. They were able to help Zion and provide additional assistance to 911 as well. Zions’ mother quickly received medical attention and is doing well, thanks to Zion’s quick actions.

Mckayla Wahl, 7th Grader at Merton Williams Middle School (Hilton CSD): Mckayla was nominated by her aunt, Janet VandenBerg, for the bravery she displayed during a family medical emergency that occurred earlier this year. While their mother was at work, Mckayla, who was 12 years old at the time, and her 4-year-old brother were home. Their grandfather when her grandfather suffered a medical emergency and became unresponsive.

Mckayla quickly knew to call 911 to get help for him. She stayed with him and her brother, who has autism, until help arrived. When the paramedics arrived, they told Mckayla she should go into another room with her brother, which she did, remaining strong and calm for him. Mckayla’s mom was notified and left work immediately. When she met the ambulance in the driveway, the paramedics told her that Mckayla’s quick thinking and calling 911 immediately most likely saved her grandfather’s life.

Nicholas Weber, 7th Grade @ Dr. Alice Holloway Young School of Excellence #3 (RCSD): Nicholas was nominated by his school Community Site Coordinator, Chereeze Hall, for his bravery during an event at school. While in his third floor classroom this past January, Nicholas heard the sound of glass breaking from outside and immediately ran to the window. In the school parking lot he observed a man climbing out of the rear window of a Kia Soul and began to yell at someone. The man then got into another vehicle waiting nearby, which quickly left the area.

Nicholas was able to alert his teacher, who informed the administrative staff that a vehicle was being broken into, and the security team was notified. Nicholas’ courageous actions prevented the vehicle from being further damaged or stolen.

Ramire White, 5th Grade at John James Audubon School #33 (RCSD): One morning in March while driving Ramire to school, his mother began choking on a piece of food. When Ramire realized what was happening and that his mom was having trouble, he remained calm and told her to pull the vehicle over. She did while Ramire repeatedly hit her on her back until she was able to cough up the food that was lodged in her throat. Thanks to Ramire’s quick actions, he saved his mother’s life! His levelheaded response by having his mother quickly stop the car also kept everyone around them safe as well. Ramire was nominated by his teacher, Meghan Mirrione, after she learned of his heroic actions.