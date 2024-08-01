Eligible New York families to get one-time deposit of $120 per child on EBT cards for summer groceries

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A new federal program aims to help make groceries more affordable for families in New York this summer — giving families $120 per child for those eligible.

Summer Electronic Benefits Transfer, or “EBT,” will be given out to eligible families across the state to help combat rising prices in grocery stores, according to No Kid Hungry New York. The money will be put onto families’ existing EBT cards as a one-time deposit of $120 per child.

“Summer EBT is a gamechanger for hundreds of thousands of New York families. This extra support can mean the difference between kids having healthy meals at home this summer, or facing hunger,” said Rachel Sabella, Director of No Kid Hungry New York. “I want to thank the Governor, the State Legislature and the Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance for getting this program moving. Now, we have to get the word out to thousands of eligible families to make sure they can get this support when they need it most.”

To see if you’re eligible, click here.