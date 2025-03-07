Emotional grand re-opening of Hooked Fish Market months after deadly crash

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Hooked Fish Market, a beloved neighborhood seafood spot, has reopened its doors after being closed for months due to a deadly car crash. Dozens were standing by waiting to put in their order.

The August 2024 chain-reaction crash killed 36-year-old Lafayama “Lawfee” Chapman who was standing in the doorway with a piece of cake.

Lawfee was not only a customer, but a friend of Hooked Fish Market’s owner Kenneth Rivers. Soon after the crash, News10NBC’s Deanna Dewberry spoke with him about not only the damage to his business, but the loss of a friend.

The re-opening was filled with tears, not only in remembrance of Lawfee, but also in gratitude for Hooked Fish Market owner Kenneth Rivers and his impact on the community.

A supporter from 3 Brothers Gift Shop added “I just want him to keep on going forward and keep on doing what he’s doing, because he’s an inspiration to me and everybody. I can see that. And we all love him here. We all are always here for him and he’s always there for us.”

During the reopening, a moment of silence was held in Lawfee’s honor. Friends and loved ones also released balloons.

Rivers presented a plaque to Chapman’s family, saying Lawfee was “a kind heart and a warm smile. His spirit touched so many lives. You will forever be missed but never forgotten. Your legacy lives on in the hearts of those who knew and loved you.”

Rivers also reflected on the difficult journey of rebuilding after the crash. Watch his full remarks below.

RPD accused Robin Graham of driving into a KIA, pushing it into the building and Lawfee. Graham pleaded guilty to leaving the scene of an accident resulting in a man’s death. She was sentenced 120 days in jail and 5 years probation.

