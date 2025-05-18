Emotional reunion: Airforce brother surprises Keuka College graduate

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

KEUKA PARK, N.Y. – A Keuka College graduate received a heartwarming surprise during her commencement ceremony on Friday.

Elizabeth Stewart was joined by her younger brother, Thomas, who serves at Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri. She believed he wouldn’t be able to attend her graduation.

“Well Elizabeth, that wasn’t the full story,” Thomas said, and applause and cheers erupted as her brother made his way on stage.

Adding to the special day, Elizabeth’s grandfather, a 92-year-old retired Air Force major, was also present at the ceremony.

AI assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses AI